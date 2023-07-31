New App Empowers Consumers to Monetize Their Personal Data – Press Release

The data economy is largely dominated by the companies that collect consumer data and sell it to data aggregators or third parties. A new app by Cached empowers a significant shift in the way personal data is captured and sold, putting the power of personal data back in the hands of consumers – and some cash to go along with it.

NEW YORK, July 31st, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Cached, a groundbreaking data monetization platform, is set to revolutionize the industry with its highly anticipated smartphone app to launch in August. The Cached App aims to disrupt the status quo by providing users with an unprecedented opportunity to start profiting from the sale of their data.

Until now, monetization of personal data has been dominated by the companies that collect the data. This industry-first app marks a significant shift in the way personal data is used by third parties, putting the power back in the hands of consumers – and some cash to go along with it.

“With Cached, we are turning the tables on the use of personal data to be in the consumers favor,” said Gregory Pellitteri, CEO of Cached. “Our mission is to empower users to benefit from their data’s value and receive fair compensation for their participation in the data economy. This innovative technology allows individuals to earn money through data transactions with advertisers who want to reach them.”

The Cached app introduces a new way of doing business, creating a win-win scenario for both consumers and advertisers. Users can download the app and build their Cached data profile, including interests, preferences, and lifestyle information. App users decide what data they want to share and which companies they want to share it with. This personalized data becomes a valuable asset, which advertisers are eager to access. With every transaction, Cached users receive a percentage of the profit, allowing them to benefit directly from the sale of their data.

The upcoming launch of Cached signifies a milestone in the…