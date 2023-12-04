New authorities gained’t meet the press in 2023 : Cayman Information Service

Governor Jane Owen and Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly on For The Record

(CNS): Government officials confirmed Monday that the United People’s Movement and its new leader, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, will not be holding a press conference before the end of 2023. In an unprecedented move, the new administration, which formed after an internal Cabinet coup ousted Wayne Panton from the position of premier, will not face the local media to explain what happened, what their plans are, or address any of the issues that have been raised over the last few weeks.

This includes comments made by the new premier during her only media appearances so far since being sworn in to office.

O’Connor-Connolly appeared on Radio Cayman’s For the Record with Orrett Connor on 20 November in the wake of the fall of the PACT Government and the emergence of the UPM. During the show, she spoke of external forces influencing and even controlling previous Cabinets, but did not…