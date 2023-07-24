New Biktarvy® Data Presented at IAS 2023 Further Demonstrate Safety and Efficacy… – Press Release

– Biktarvy Evaluated in a Diverse Range of People With HIV, Including Pregnant Women and Pediatric Populations –

– 96-Week Data from ALLIANCE Trial Show Durability of Biktarvy in Adults With HIV and HBV Coinfection –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD today announced results from multiple studies reinforcing Biktarvy® (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) as a treatment option for a broad range of people with HIV. The latest findings include key insights into the treatment of virologically suppressed pregnant women and children two years of age or older (weighing at least 14 kg to less than 25 kg) and positive Week 96 data from the ALLIANCE trial in adults with HIV/hepatitis B (HBV) coinfection who were initiating therapy. The data were presented at the 12th International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2023), taking place July 23-26 in Brisbane, Australia.

Pregnant Women with HIV

In an open-label study evaluating the pharmacokinetics, safety, and efficacy of switching to once-daily Biktarvy in virologically suppressed pregnant women with HIV, Biktarvy was generally well tolerated and all participants maintained virologic suppression at delivery (HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL; n=32). Moreover, no cases of perinatal HIV transmission were observed. No adverse events (AEs) leading to premature discontinuation and no drug-related AEs were observed in the pregnant women or neonates. These results suggest Biktarvy may be an appropriate treatment option during pregnancy with no dose change required.

“This study demonstrates the potential role of B/F/TAF as a treatment of HIV in pregnant women, a population that has historically been difficult to study and that continues to have significant needs,” said Anchalee Avihingsanon, MD, PhD, Senior Researcher, HIV–NAT, Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Center, Thailand. “The clinical profile of Biktarvy is further supported by safety data and no…