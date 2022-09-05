New CAL pilots prepared for takeoff as captains retire

Cayman Airways B737-8 at ORIA

(CNS): Four senior Caymanian first officers with Cayman Airways will be upgraded to captain on the B737-8 fleet in the coming months, the airline has said. This is part of the succession plan to replace captains who retired in 2021 and to address future pilot needs. The local pilots, who have already been assessed for their promotions and will soon be flying “left seat”, are Troy McCoy, Tarik Goring, Brian Seales and Geoffrey Connolly.

“We remain dedicated to playing our part in the advancement of their flying careers by providing the

training necessary for their continued career advancement in a timeline that’s also based on the airline’s

needs and continued growth,” said Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms.

He explained that the addition of new routes, including Los Angeles this November, and the recent retirement of some long-serving captains have contributed to recent succession plan adjustments to cover the…