New CEO Appointed At €1.3bn Greek Loan Servicing Company Thea Artemis – Press Release

ATHENS, Greece, July 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mr. Konstantinos Kounadis has accepted the position of CEO of Thea Artemis S.A., a loan servicing company managing a €1.3 billion non-performing loan portfolio. Mr. Kounadis has extensive experience in corporate management, capital markets, real estate, and NPL strategy and management, skills and experience which he will deploy to best effect in taking the helm.

Mr. Kounadis looks to execute the Thea Artemis strategic plan which in the short term includes upgrading the servicer’s technology, improving and expanding operations, and then growing the company’s assets under management and customer base. In the longer term the new CEO looks to expand the Thea Artemis offering to include real estate management and the servicing of performing loans.

Prior to accepting this position, Mr. Kounadis has a successful track record in several Senior Management and C-level positions. Earlier in his career he was a Deputy Director at the Athens Exchange. Under his leadership the Market Data Division grew from 5% of the entity’s revenue to 25%. In this position he was also instrumental in the development of the GREKFTSE ATHEX 20 which provides investors with a comprehensive and transparent way to measure the performance of securities trading on the Athens Exchange. More recently, he has been the CEO and President of Montenero Capital Markets Advisors, a consultancy which specializes in real estate project management and developing strategies for the resolution of Non-performing Loans.

Irini Maragoudaki, Thea Artemis former CEO, has left the firm to pursue a very significant and challenging new position heading up the European strategy and operations for a US company which offers a state-of-the-art platform built to bring together leading-edge technology and operational expertise to streamline loan and securities transactions in the capital markets.

The new platform is based in the United States where it manages the purchase and…