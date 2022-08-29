New charts map seabed and marine ecosystems

Lidar data of Grand Cayman covering both the marine and terrestrial environments

(CNS): The newly completed seabed mapping survey of the Cayman Islands by the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) will support marine navigation safety and provide an invaluable source of information to support the management, protection and understanding of the local marine environment, according to a release from the Ministry of District Administration and Lands.

The new charts uncover information about the depth and nature of the seabed and its ecosystems. The UK has also supplied remote monitors to measure local sea-level rise.

The data was officially presented to the Cayman Islands Government in June by UKHO Hydrographic Programme Manager Kerrie Howard, who said it covers both the land and sea for all three islands.

The Department of Lands and Survey is the custodian of the data but the information will also be useful to several other government departments, including the Department of…