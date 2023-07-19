New Chief Health Officer/Chief Medical Officer at Community Health Plan of Washi… – Press Release

Dr. Demetria Malloy Brings Extensive Experience and Deep Commitment to Underserved Communities

Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), the not-for-profit Washington-based managed-care organization, has hired Demetria Malloy, MD, MSHS as the new Chief Health Officer/Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Malloy will join the executive leadership team to further CHPW’s work advancing health equity and whole-person care, overseeing their high-quality clinical services such as case management and care coordination for their members, as well as quality metrics, utilization management functions, and member experience. CHPW currently cares for more than 300,000 Washingtonians who have its Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare Advantage, and public-option Individual and Family health plans.

Demetria Malloy, MD, MSHS, has been hired as the new Chief Health Officer/Chief Medical Officer for not-for-profit Washington-based managed-care organization Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW). (Photo: Business Wire)

As a Primary Care Physician with extensive managed care experience across Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial lines of business, Dr. Malloy will be leading CHPW’s clinical collaboration with its provider network and regional, state and national stakeholders. Dr. Malloy most recently served as Regional Vice President Medical Director/Strategic Physician Executive for Elevance Health/Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield National Accounts, specializing in the Central and West regions of the US, where she was responsible for developing and implementing clinical programs promoting whole health strategies. These programs included advancing equitable maternal care, developing an award-winning doula program, and advancing trauma-informed care and LGBTQIA-focused services. She previously served as Medical Director for LA Care Health Plan, and her…