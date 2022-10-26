New CITA board expects bumper excessive season

CITA President Troy Leacock

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Tourism Association has elected local watersports operator Troy Leacock as its new president, heading up a largely new board of directors. The sector faces the prospect of the busiest-ever winter season, as visitors are expected to flock back to the Cayman Islands after the border closure and pandemic-related restrictions decimated the sector. Increased airlift into 2023 is expected to help fuel the surge in arrivals.

Over 180,000 guests have visited the Cayman Islands so far this year and the Department of Tourism’s target of over 200,000 visitors by the year-end (40% of 2019 the last full year before the pandemic) is expected to be exceeded by a considerable margin and could be closer to 250,000 guests before the year is out, with around 65,000 visitors expected during the last three months of 2022.

Marc Langevine, the general manager of the Ritz-Carlton and outgoing president who held the reins of the private…