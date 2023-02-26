New contactless health monitoring technology Anura enables mobile carriers and … – Press Release

Monitor blood pressure and predict a person’s risk of pre-diabetes in just 30 seconds using only a smartphone video camera

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – NuraLogix, a global pioneer of contactless health monitoring showcases a host of new capabilities of its Anura™ platform at MWC 2023. Using mobile and desktop devices already in the hands of billions of people, Anura™ is able to provide over 30 health parameters allowing the mobile industry to integrate digital health solutions into various aspects of the healthcare industries as well as sectors such as retail, automotive and smart cities.

Founded in 2015, NuraLogix’s ground-breaking technology allows third-party clients such as health providers, mobile carriers and handset manufacturers, insurance companies, and wellness programs to help consumers better manage their physical and mental health. At MWC 2023, NuraLogix is showcasing its latest ability to perform metabolic and blood biomarker health risk assessments for various chronic conditions, such as assessing HbA1c and fasting glucose, as well as risk of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and hypertriglyceridemia. Anura can be experienced at booth #6C75 in the Ontario/Canada Pavilion.

The ‘Healthy Selfie’

Anura™ is the only video-based contactless health monitoring technology that can measure vital signs and provide health risk assessments using mobile and desktop devices. Unlike smartwatches, health trackers, and rings that track blood flow through light sensors, Anura™ can do so with a video selfie. You can see it in action here.

The platform is powered by NuraLogix’s patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) technology, a novel form of Remote Photoplethysmography (rPPG). It automatically detects a person’s face, identifies key regions of interest, and extracts blood flow information that is combined with powerful AI data models developed from tens of thousands of patients with multiple health conditions.

Results are delivered…