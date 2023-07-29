New Diabetic Foot Care Book Helps Patients Avoid Severe Health Consequences & Ec… – Press Release

Dr. Paul Han, renowned podiatrist and diabetes expert with over 30 years of experience, is thrilled to announce the launch of his highly anticipated book, “What’s the Foot Got to Do with My Diabetes?” on July 28, 2023. This book offers an insightful and practical guide for managing diabetic foot complications, aiming to help individuals worldwide to lead healthier lives, free from debilitating complications.

DUARTE, Calif., July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Dr. Paul Han, renowned podiatrist and diabetes expert with over 30 years of experience, is thrilled to announce the launch of his highly anticipated book, “What’s the Foot Got to Do with My Diabetes?” on July 26, 2023. This book offers an insightful and practical guide for managing diabetic foot complications, aiming to help individuals worldwide to lead healthier lives, free from debilitating complications.

Understanding the hidden link between diabetes and foot health is crucial in preventing severe complications, yet it often remains under-emphasized. Through his innovative work, Dr. Han illuminates this critical aspect, offering key insights and practical advice from his vast clinical experience. This book seeks to equip those living with diabetes with knowledge on early detection and preventative care, effectively averting serious health and economic implications that can occur due to late diagnosis.

“By providing a comprehensive, easy-to-understand guide, I hope to help individuals with diabetes take a more proactive role in their health management,” says Dr. Han. “My mission is to empower people with the knowledge needed to spot the early signs of diabetic foot complications and to understand the role foot health plays in their overall well-being.”

Dr. Han’s book stands as a testament to his dedicated service in the field of diabetic foot care, leveraging his three-decade-long career to create a resource that can make a real difference in the lives of people with diabetes. Leading podiatrists and…