New Efficacy Study Finds Desmos Math 6–8 Significantly Improves Student Learning… – Press Release

Matched comparison design looked at data from almost 900 schools in nine states

A new study from WestEd, an education research nonprofit organization, found that schools using the Desmos Math curriculum for 6th, 7th, and/or 8th grade math instruction had significantly higher math achievement compared to similar schools that did not use Desmos Math. The Desmos Math 6–8 curriculum became part of the Amplify suite of high-quality instructional programs last spring, along with the Desmos Classroom teaching and learning platform. With a focus on helping teachers celebrate student brilliance, build flexible mathematical understanding and create the conditions for every student to be successful, the Desmos Math 6–8 lessons are standards-aligned, easy-to-use, and fully customizable by educators.

The WestEd retrospective study looked at data from the 2021-2022 school year and used a matched comparison design of almost 900 schools (~150 experimental sites and ~750 control sites) in nine focal states–California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, North Carolina and Texas. The study found that use of the Desmos Math 6–8 curriculum correlated with increased average math achievement. These results show that there is a positive effect with even a basic usage of Desmos Math 6–8 in increasing middle-grade-wide math achievement.

“We are thrilled with the results of this study, which validate the power of teachers putting student ideas at the center of instruction in order to build strong math proficiency,” said Dan Meyer, dean of research, Desmos Classroom, at Amplify. “We believe that all students – and teachers – deserve to experience engagement, challenge, and success in their math classrooms every day, and we are excited to build out a comprehensive K–12 curriculum to make that vision a reality in more and more classrooms.”

The schools in this study were from nine states with a concentration of Desmos Math 6–8 usage,…