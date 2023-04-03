New England package for Ladies’s World Cup has blue shorts due to interval considerations

The new England kits go on sale Monday, 5 June

England will wear blue shorts instead of white at this summer’s Women’s World Cup after players expressed period concerns.

The new home kit will be worn for the first time in Thursday’s inaugural Finalissima against Brazil at Wembley.

It is white with blue details and blue shorts, while the away kit is all blue.

Players including Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway external-link spoke out about wearing white shorts during England’s victorious Euro 2022 campaign.

At the time, the Football Association (FA) said the colour of the shorts would not change during the tournament, but that the situation would continue to be looked at and players’ feedback would be taken into consideration for future designs.

It added: “We recognise the importance and want our players to feel our continued support on this matter. We have appealed to international tournament organisers to keep this subject in consideration and allow for greater flexibility on kit colour…