New footage reveals how 5 lions escaped their Sydney zoo enclosure

(CNN) — The Great Escape always brings prisoner-of-war Steve McQueen to mind, but perhaps the real masters of breaking out are five lions who absconded from their enclosure at a Sydney zoo last month.

Taronga Zoo said on Thursday that new CCTV footage reveals how four cubs and an adult male escaped their enclosure by squeezing beneath a mesh wire fence. The lions were found outside their enclosure at about 6.30 a.m. local time on November 2.

Cubs Luzuko, Zuri, Khari and Malika were playing by the fence before one of them burrowed underneath it, the zoo said in a statement update. The other cubs and their father Ato followed, while lioness Maya and cub Ayanna stayed behind.

The zoo said the five lions “calmly investigated” and stayed within meters of their enclosure before making several attempts to get back in.

The zoo’s emergency response team arrived less than 10 minutes after the escape, with the situation under control “within minutes,” the statement said.