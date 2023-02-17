New Found Files Queensway Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report – New Found Go… – Press Release

New Found Gold Corp. (“New Found” or the “Company“) NFGNFGC)) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101“) technical report for New Found’s 100% owned Queensway Project, entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, January 2023 Exploration Update at New Found Gold Corp.’s Queensway Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada”, with an effective date of January 24, 2023 (the “Technical Report“). The Technical Report is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Technical Report was prepared by D. Roy Eccles, M.Sc., P. Geol. P Geo. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is a “Qualified Person” as defined under NI 43-101 and independent of New Found.

The Technical Report provides an update on New Found’s exploration activities at the Queensway Project since the Company’s previous technical report, which had an effective date of May 31, 2022. Since that time, New Found has conducted additional prospecting, soil sampling, trench and channel sampling, and diamond drilling.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Greg Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated February 16, 2023, by New Found. Greg Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

