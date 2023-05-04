New ‘Green Bull’ Liquid Lawn and Garden Fertilizer From Persist Supports Health… – Press Release

VGrid Energy Systems, a California-based clean energy producer, announced today the launch of Persist™ Green Bull, a new liquid plant fertilizer with a powerful blend of iron, nitrogen, and Persist’s proprietary blend of organic acids and beneficial phenols called PAF. The result is a significantly greener, stronger, and more robust lawn and garden while using less fertilizer overall. Green Bull is available on Amazon and the Persist site.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005921/en/

Persist™ Green Bull is a new liquid plant fertilizer with a powerful blend of iron, nitrogen, and Persist’s proprietary blend of organic acids and beneficial phenols called PAF. The result is a significantly greener, stronger, and more robust lawn and garden. (Photo: Business Wire)

Green Bull is made by VGrid, an innovative clean energy company producing sustainable electricity from agricultural and forestry waste. Its proprietary biomass energy process also creates a unique liquid blend of organic acids and compounds called PAF, which is the key ingredient in Green Bull.