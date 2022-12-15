New guidelines rolled out to manage alien species

Green Iguana adult (Photo by Mark Orr)

(CNS): New regulations have been approved by Cabinet to protect native and endemic plants and animals under the National Conservation Act. The National Conservation (Alien Species) Regulations introduce a prohibited species list, outline the distinctions between domestic and feral animals and define permitted procedures and actions to control feral animals and other alien species, reducing the threat to local flora and fauna.

National Conservation Council Chairperson McFarlane Connolly said the NCC believes the regulations represent a substantial win for Cayman’s unique native and endemic plants and animals, which are particularly vulnerable to the negative impacts of invasive species.

“We understand this can be an emotive topic on all sides, and we hope these regulations will bring greater clarity to conservation practitioners, animal welfare groups, landowners, veterinarians and pet importers and owners,” he said….