New High Performance Building Program Coming to U.S. Cities: Introducing BOMA BE… – Press Release

A groundbreaking agreement between BOMA International and BOMA Canada brings BOMA BEST, a building certification program that originated in Canada, to the US marketplace targeting a wider base of buildings.

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — “BOMA BEST is truly a marker that a building is going above and beyond in their operations. BOMA BEST Sustainable Buildings will be a huge addition to BOMA International’s suite of sustainability offerings, while BEST Smart is going to make sure that the US marketplace stays on the cutting edge of technological advancements in the built environment,” said BOMA International’s Chairman Randal Froebelius “This partnership with BOMA Canada has the potential to position BOMA BEST as not only a premier North American building certification, but a global one as well.”

BOMA BEST is a thorough process that requires on-site verification and considerable data submission. This makes for a trusted and verified certification program that portfolio managers and tenants alike can be sure is a signifier of operational excellence.

Additionally, the verification itself provides the property management team with engagement and access to a highly qualified verifier expert. Beyond the BEST verification, the verifier will offer advice and insights in overall building operations elements.

Myron Keehn, CEO of Edmonton International Airport and Chair of BOMA Canada said of the deal, “Our partnership with BOMA International to drive BOMA BEST into the United States is a milestone achievement for our sister organizations. Together, we are building a stronger, better and greener BOMA for members on both sides of our shared border.”

Through rigorous reporting and on-site verification, buildings of all classes and sizes are given a score that places them in a range between BOMA BEST Baseline and BOMA BEST Platinum. This tiered ranking approach ensures that the certification is accessible to every commercial and institutional building on the…