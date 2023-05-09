New Ivanti Report Finds Rampant Employee Burnout and Disengagement, Including 1 … – Press Release

The report also finds that 71% of employees want to work a hybrid or remote schedule of their choice, but only 43% have control over where they work – a 28-point ‘preference gap’

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced the results of its 2023 Report: Elevating the Future of Everywhere Work. Ivanti collaborated with ‘Future of Work’ experts and surveyed 8,400 office workers, IT professionals and C-level executives across the globe to understand attitudes, expectations and challenges facing future-looking organizations and their employees. The goal: to explore what happens when employees want to work anytime, anywhere… but their company isn’t equipped to deliver it.

The number of employees wanting control over where they work has remained consistent since Ivanti’s 2022 Everywhere Workplace Report – 71%, but the research finds that employers and employees remain locked in a struggle about who gets to define the time, location and manner of work.

71% of employees want to work a hybrid or remote schedule of their choice

Only 43% of employees can work in the location of their choice

The difference between the two numbers above creates a 28-point ‘preference gap’

Additionally, the report finds that the benefits and flexibility of Everywhere Work has not yet been fully democratized – when surveying executives and IT professionals the ‘preference gap’ shrinks to 12 points and 13 points respectively.

“When it comes to how and where employees work – leaders who do not embrace and enable flexibility where they can – also risk not reaping the benefits of a more engaged, more productive workforce,” said Jeff Abbott, CEO at Ivanti. “Attracting and retaining the very best talent will always be an executive priority, but the organizations that embrace an Everywhere Work mindset – and supporting tech stack – will have a…