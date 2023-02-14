New Jersey 3PL Company, RLS Logistics, Expands Cold Storage Warehouse – Press Release

RLS Logistics, a leading cold chain solutions provider, announces expansion at the Newfield, NJ, cold storage warehouse location. The expansion is estimated to be complete by the fourth quarter 2023.

GLASSBORO, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — RLS Logistics, a leading cold chain solutions provider, announces expansion at the Newfield, NJ, cold storage warehouse location. The expansion is estimated to be complete by the fourth quarter 2023.

“We are thrilled to expand at our Newfield cold storage warehouse. This development allows our teams to grow not only in our cold storage business but also our eCommerce fulfillment and cross docking warehouse business units,” said Russell Leo, CEO of RLS Logistics.

The 3pl warehouse will provide frozen and refrigerated food manufacturers, distributors, processors, and importers in the Greater Philadelphia region with public cold storage warehouse capacity relief and access to RLS’ temperature-controlled freight brokerage and LTL shipping, including Walmart and LTL consolidation programs.

“We are overjoyed to announce the expansion at our Newfield, NJ, campus because Newfield houses traditional cold storage, our LTL cross dock, and direct to consumer fulfillment business units; we have always been tight on capacity. This expansion allows us to increase inventory storage and our capabilities in fulfillment and LTL cross docking,” says John Gaudet, Vice President of RLS Logistics. “It is a great opportunity we are thrilled to offer to the east coast marketplace.”

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Headquartered in Glassboro, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and…