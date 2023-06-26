New LearnPlatform by Instructure Report Finds A Slight Spike Of 1.7% More Unique… – Press Release

The sixth EdTech Top 40 report shows the diversity of solutions is forcing organizations

to manage an even larger edtech ecosystem

SALT LAKE CITY, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LearnPlatform by Instructure , named as the world’s most innovative edtech effectiveness system by Fast Company in 2023, today published its sixth EdTech Top 40 – the latest report on the usage of digital solutions, tools and resources in K-12 districts, schools and classrooms within the United States during the 2022-2023 school year. In addition to highlighting the top 40 education technology products with more than 4.1 million student and teacher interactions, the report provides insights on trends and categorical rankings.

According to the report, K-12 institutions are accessing 1.7% more tools aggregated annually from the prior academic year. Furthermore, since first releasing data on the average individual interactions of edtech by teachers and students during this school year, the amount of unique digital solutions accessed by educators decreased by nearly 20% while students interacted with 14% fewer unique tools, over the same time period.

“The numbers indicate that teachers and students are engaging with fewer edtech products to learn, but the diversity of options is forcing organizations to manage even more digital tools than last year,” said Karl Rectanus, SVP of K-12 Strategy at Instructure. “Organizations are now expected to proactively provide an ecosystem of interoperable, safe and equitable solutions for students and teachers to personalize learning. Based on these trends, evidence-based edtech and platforms will likely drive purchasing, decision-making, and effective teaching and learning.”

In other words, the report finds that school districts accessed an average of 2,591 distinct edtech tools annually. This translates to an average of 1,379 tools accessed each month during the school year, indicating districts are not using a consistent set of edtech tools throughout…