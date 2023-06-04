New Long-Term Data from the CHRYSALIS Study Show Median Progression-Free Surviva… – Press Release

Further analyses from the Phase 1/1b CHRYSALIS-2 study showed patients with osimertinib pre-treated EGFR-mutated lung cancer who have a MET positive biomarker had an overall response rate of 61 percent and a median PFS of 12.2 months when treated with the chemotherapy-free combination of RYBREVANT® and lazertinib

Updated safety analysis from the Phase 1 PALOMA study evaluating subcutaneous delivery of RYBREVANT® showed shorter administration time and a marked reduction in the incidence and severity of infusion-related reactions

CHICAGO, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced long-term results from the CHRYSALIS study, which showed the combination of RYBREVANT® (amivantamab-vmjw) and lazertinib*, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), was associated with sustained antitumor activity as a first-line treatment in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Abstract #9134).1 These findings and additional data, including an analysis of predictive biomarkers from Cohort D of the Phase 1/1b CHRYSALIS-2 study evaluating a chemotherapy-free regimen of RYBREVANT® in combination with lazertinib (Abstract #9013)2 and updated safety results from the Phase 1 PALOMA study evaluating the subcutaneous (SC) administration of RYBREVANT® as a monotherapy (Abstract #9126)3 were presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Patients enrolled in the treatment-naïve cohort from the ongoing CHRYSALIS (NCT02609776) study had NSCLC characterized by either an EGFR exon 19 deletion (ex19del) (n=11) or L858R mutation (n=9).1,4 After a median follow-up of nearly three years (33.6 months), the median duration of response (DOR), median progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were not yet reached. The estimated PFS rate was 85 percent after one year, 65 percent at two years and 51 percent at…