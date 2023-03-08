New Meta Entertainment Parent Company of Esports Organization Dignitas Signs NXT… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dignitas, the world renowned esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has signed Next Level Sports and Entertainment, a division of Next Level Holdings as their exclusive partnership’s agency of record. NXT Level will be tasked to lead Dignitas’ partnership strategy and business development efforts for the organization esports teams and creators including League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League.

“Dignitas is one of the most successful and innovative esports organization in history with championships dating back to 2003. They have seen success in the games they play as well as on the business side of esports and gaming helping their partners break through the clutter and achieve their marketing objectives. Their teams and creators consist of the biggest names in gaming and esports, and they compete in the most popular games in the world including League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. We are honored for the opportunity to work with Dignitas, their current and future partners, and passionate fanbase in the pursuit of securing Naming Rights Partners for each of their teams,” said Adam Cross, Managing Partner of NXT Level Holdings.

“We are excited to add NXT Level Holdings as a core part of our approach toward super-serving partners,” said John Spiher, SVP of Partnerships at New Meta Entertainment. “With their combined decades of experience in sports, media, and brand partnerships, we will bolster our mission of creating culture-driving partnerships that are best-in-class.”

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC.: DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers…