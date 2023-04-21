New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Earns Gold Certification for Commitment to … – Press Release

The Council for Responsible Sport certified Jazz Fest recognizing performance across environmental, social and economic impact – Largest cultural event to receive certification

NEW ORLEANS, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (“Jazz Fest”) presented by Shell, one of North America’s leading cultural events, has been newly awarded Gold certification by the Council for Responsible Sport, earning the festival distinction for their outstanding approach to social, environmental, economic and community impact.

Jazz Fest which hosted some 475,000 visitors across 7 days, including more than 700 artists and participants successfully developed a comprehensive approach to minimizing the environmental footprint of the festival, while increasing the inclusivity, economic and social benefits of the 53 year old New Orleans institution.

The achievement of Gold certification from the independent Council For Responsible Sport (“Council”) recognizes not only the commitment of Jazz Fest to a broad range of sustainability and impact goals, but also the work to embed these approaches into day to day activity and then track and measure performance consistently. It also means that the Jazz Fest becomes the largest cultural festival to receive certification under the Council’s framework.

“This is an outstanding achievement for such a large and diverse event, we congratulate the Jazz Fest team, and their long-time presenting partner Shell USA for the focus and work of all involved to reach this milestone,” said Kevin Phelan, Board Member, Council for Responsible Sport. “The work on waste-diversion, carbon foot-printing, the extensive inclusion of local vendors and diverse community engagement were some highlights of the systematic approach taken by the organizers.”

“On behalf of everyone at Jazz Fest, we’re honored to have the Festival receive Gold certification from the Council,” said Quint Davis, Producer/Director of the event. “Thanks to our partnership…