New Partnership Supports Responsible Sourcing in Global Supply Chain – Press Release

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and CHELTENHAM, United Kingdom, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) and the Copper Mark today announced a new partnership to further support the responsible and ethical sourcing of raw materials in the global supply chain.



A trusted mobility industry association where companies collaborate to drive down cost and complexity in the value chain, AIAG collaborates with OEMs and suppliers to develop innovative solutions to common industry issues. The not-for-profit organization offers in-person and live virtual trainings, issue-driven events and webinars, best practice publications and standards, and other tools and resources to introduce new initiatives and bolster existing industry efforts.

“AIAG work group volunteers engage industry and global stakeholders to assist with raw materials sourcing beyond conflict minerals,” AIAG Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility/Supply Chain Products and Services, Tanya Bolden explains. “In partnering with organizations like the Copper Mark, we look forward to expanding our global scope and offering even more value to AIAG members and the mobility industry as a whole.”

The U.K.-based the Copper Mark, in turn, works with organizations throughout the copper industry to help them better understand and meet increasing demands for independently verified responsible production practices, and positively contribute to sustainable development. Using a rigorous site-level assessment process, the Copper Mark acts as an up-to-date and credible source of information on organizations in the copper value chain that are committed to responsible production practices.

Commenting on the new partnership, the Copper Mark’s Executive Director, Michèle Brülhart says: “As the move towards electric vehicles requiring more critical minerals accelerates, it is vital that these minerals are produced and sourced sustainably. Our partnership with AIAG reflects the shared commitment of our…