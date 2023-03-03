New Polling: Patients and Providers Oppose Prior Authorization Policies Imposed … – Press Release

Overwhelming Majority of Consumers Support Reforms to Improve Access and Affordability

A recent national poll commissioned by Let My Doctors Decide (LMDD) found that a majority of health care consumers oppose prior authorization policies imposed by health insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), which often result in access restrictions, increased patient costs, and delayed health and wellness.

Prior authorization is a harmful utilization management practice that requires doctors to obtain specific approval from health insurers before they are able to prescribe a treatment to their patients. This time-consuming process not only requires health care providers to take valuable time away from patients, but it can also lead to negative health outcomes.

The nationwide poll, conducted by Lake Research Partners and the Tarrance Group found that:

75% of health care consumers are concerned that prior authorization can delay or block patients’ access to treatment.

71% are worried that prior authorization will increase patient costs.

74% expressed concern that prior authorization can require patients to substitute less effective or ineffective treatments for what their doctors prescribed.

72% said they are concerned that such policies can override doctors’ recommendations by allowing insurance companies to control treatment decisions.

“Our bipartisan survey reveals widespread and serious concerns among health care consumers about the impact of prior authorization on the quality of their care,” said David Mermin, Lake Research Partners. “Patients clearly want access to the treatments their doctors recommend without delays or interference by insurance companies.”

Quardricos Driskell, Executive Director of LMDD and Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs at the Autoimmune Association, emphasized the serious impact on patients. “Prior authorization, step therapy and other harmful barriers further complicate health issues and defer…