New regulation tightens safety for native flora : Cayman Information Service

Every Blooming Thing (from social media)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has successfully steered the Plant Protection Act, 2023 through parliament in order to tighten the rules around importing plants that may harbour pests and threaten the local flora. Cayman’s native plants and trees are at risk from a range of new plant pests, such as the ever-present mealybug to the various polyphagous pests on Christmas trees, as landscapers and home gardeners import an ever-growing variety of non-native plants and trees.

The new legislation, which replaces the Plants (Importation and Exportation) Act (1997 Revision), provides a more strict but also a more comprehensive regime, officials have said. Those who breach the new law and import plants without the correct permits could face up to two years in jail or a $50,000 fine.

The law establishes a system of permits for imports, exports and the transit of plants, plant products and other regulated articles, creating powers…