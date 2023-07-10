New Relic Named Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for APM and Observabilit… – Press Release

New Relic provides users with industry-leading all-in-one observability, accelerated time to value, and lower total cost of ownership

New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for engineers, announced it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability. The report provides an assessment of 20 application performance monitoring (APM) and observability vendors based on specific evaluation metrics, including current product/service capabilities, market understanding and responsiveness, innovation, and strategy. For the 11th consecutive time, New Relic is recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Only New Relic provides an all-in-one observability platform that is purpose-built as a unified experience for all engineers, allowing companies to get ahead of problems, service customers, and outpace the competition. The platform’s capabilities extend beyond metrics, events, traces, and logs, allowing engineers to incorporate security data and data from open source standards, such as Open Telemetry. New Relic has a long history of innovation, most recently being first to market with an OpenAI monitoring solution and observability-first generative AI assistant, New Relic Grok.

“We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in every APM and Observability Magic Quadrant published. Since transforming our platform and business model, we have dramatically accelerated our pace of innovation, surpassing that of our direct competitors, and built a product-led growth engine that customers value,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “Our growth outpaces hyperscalers, which we attribute to the value our customers realize from New Relic including faster innovation and improved customer experience and value.”

In the Gartner Peer Insights™, New Relic received an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.0 based on 1,327 verified customers, with 90%…