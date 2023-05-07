New Report from the International Trademark Association to Help Brands Benchmark… – Press Release

Designed for both in-house and outside council, the extensive Report provides deep insight into brand owners’ anticounterfeiting strategies and resourcing.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The International Trademark Association (INTA) has released its Anticounterfeiting Benchmarking Report to guide and support the anticounterfeiting efforts of its members globally.

Aimed to provide brand owners with a comprehensive understanding of the ever-changing nature of the counterfeit landscape, INTA conducted a benchmarking survey of its global corporate membership. Designed for both in-house and outside council, the extensive Report provides deep insight into brand owners’ anticounterfeiting strategies and resourcing. With detailed and accessible facts and figures, the Report provides information on global anticounterfeiting efforts in a structured and visually-engaging manner.

For in-house counsel, brand managers, and other executives in brand-owning companies, the Report is an invaluable resource as they allocate resources to anticounterfeiting activities, and plan and implement their anticounterfeiting strategies.

For law firms and service providers, the Report provides deep insight into how companies are working to address counterfeiting (including allocation of resources and budgets) and working with external resources, and it unveils opportunities to refine service offerings to better suit the needs of brand-owning companies.

Illustrated through personal insights, as well as aggregated data, the Report is also among the first data-driven attempts to quantify the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on counterfeiting and hones in on the impact of the pandemic.

Speaking to audiences with varying degrees of familiarity with the topic, readers from a variety of perspectives will benefit from this Report on how brand owners view and allocate resources to resolve questions such as the scale of counterfeiting, where it is increasing, how to tackle the problem,…