New Research by the Ad Council Research Institute and The Joyce Foundation Uncov… – Press Release

The report serves as the foundation for forthcoming Ad Council campaigns that drive the nonprofit‘s comprehensive communications efforts to reduce gun violence

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the midst of a growing national focus on Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs), the Ad Council Research Institute (ACRI) and The Joyce Foundation today announce key findings of a mixed-methods study to understand perceptions toward these laws. Results provide guidance for local and national organizations to drive more awareness and understanding of these laws where they are in place. The study also will serve as a cornerstone of the Ad Council’s expanded focus to further reduce gun violence in the United States, building upon existing efforts including the award-winning End Family Fire campaign.

“The issue of gun violence is one that impacts people in all corners of the United States. ERPOs can be another lifesaving tool in the states where they exist, but only if Americans understand them and know how to put them into action. This new research from the Ad Council Research Institute and The Joyce Foundation lays out a path to communicate this important message, one that we are eager to implement for future campaigns at the Ad Council, advancing our goals to reduce gun violence and save lives,” said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council.

ERPOs are temporary civil orders designed to prevent tragedies and protect those who are at a high and imminent risk of using a firearm to harm other people or themselves and do not result in a criminal record. The study surveyed the public, including gun owners, non-gun owners, veterans and law enforcement officials in the nineteen states and the District of Columbia with existing ERPO laws as of March 2023, assessing their knowledge and sentiment, as well as effective messaging to engage the public on the issue. Key findings include: