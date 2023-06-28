New Research From Startup Ambrosia Innovations Confirms Consumer Interest in Fun… – Press Release

Independent research conducted with a representative sample of US adults 18+ years old reveals more than half (54%) find the idea of well-known food and beverage brands adding functional ingredients to products they consume on a regular basis to be appealing.

Ambrosia Innovations shared insights into new consumer research the company commissioned through an independent research firm. A representative sample of 1,000 US adults finds strong interest in functional foods and beverages across consumer segments. Among the highlights:

. Functional water has the most appeal (79%), followed by yogurt (78%), fruit juice (77%), cereal/oatmeal (75%), soup (75%), and tea (74%)

78% of consumers are willing to pay more for a functional ingredient delivered as a "boost" to relieve minor aches and pains added over the counter at a coffee shop. A plurality (39%) is willing to pay $1-$2 more for that "boost," with another 33% willing to pay up to $1 more.

The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3%.

CEO Chuck Siegel noted, “We believe wholeheartedly in the future of functional foods and beverages, but even we were surprised by the existing level of interest in these products. It also confirms that consumers trust products they already regularly consume, and want to see functional product extensions from their most beloved brands.”

