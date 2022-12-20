New residence constructing retreated in November



Washington

CNN

—



Home building pulled back in November, as buyers faced spiking mortgage rates topping 7% that make homes increasingly unaffordable. Rates fell slightly through the month, but are still double what they were a year ago, continuing to put pressure on new home purchases.

November housing starts, a measure of new home construction, dropped 0.5% from October, and were down 16.4% from a year ago, according to the US Census Bureau. After a big drop earlier this spring, housing starts had been holding relatively steady up until July when rising mortgage rates persuaded more prospective buyers to sit on the sidelines.

Housing starts bounced back a bit in August while mortgage rates briefly retreated. But since that time, mortgage rates have been on the rise, hitting a 20-year high in October.

Building permits, which track the number of new housing units granted…