New Retrospective Study Presented at AUA 2023 Provides Evidence of Similar Outco… – Press Release

UroGen Pharma Ltd. URGN, a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today highlights the results of a sub-analysis from the first and largest post-commercial utilization review of JELMYTO® (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution presented at the American Urological Association Meeting 2023 in Chicago, IL. The study titled, First Analysis of the Safety and Efficacy of UGN-101 in the Treatment of Ureteral Tumors (Abstract PD24-07) is the first to assess JELMYTO in treating ureteral tumors. The investigators reported no difference in outcomes at first endoscopic evaluation based on UTUC tumor location (ureter vs. renal pelvis) (p=0.644). JELMYTO is approved for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC) in adult patients.

“These results are encouraging and suggest that JELMYTO could be an effective treatment option for patients with low grade ureteral carcinoma,” said Joseph Jacob, M.D., Director of The Bladder Cancer Program, Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY. “This is particularly important for patients who may have limited options.”

In this analysis, 47 patients had UTUC tumors involving the ureter, with 12 cases of ureteral tumor only (8.8%) and 35 cases of ureteral plus renal pelvic tumors (25.7%). In addition to similar efficacy and safety results at first endoscopic evaluation, there was also no difference in recurrence rate or progression based on tumor location. Fourteen patients (37.8%) with ureteral tumor had significant ureteral stenosis at first post-treatment evaluation, however, only 5.4% of patients developed new clinically significant stenosis when excluding patients with pre-existing hydronephrosis (excess fluid in a kidney due to a backup of urine) or ureteral stenosis.

“These data are promising for LG-UTUC patients with ureteral tumors,” said Mark Schoenberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, UroGen. “The Phase 3 OLYMPUS study…