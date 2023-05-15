New Sandoz Board of Directors appointed – Press Release

Novartis Board of Directors approves the recommendation of Sandoz Chairman-designate for the future Sandoz Board of Directors, to start preparatory work in June, followed by formal constitution in H2 2023

Experienced and diverse group of corporate leaders with a track record of growing businesses and driving value for the organization and society will help set strategic direction for Sandoz and support its future development

Basel, May 15, 2023 — Sandoz takes the next steps to prepare for the planned listing on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX): The Novartis Board of Directors has approved the recommendations of the Sandoz Chairman-designate, Gilbert Ghostine, on the structure of the to-be Board of Directors of Sandoz and has nominated all of its future members.

The Sandoz Board of Directors will have 10 members in total and 3 sub-committees: a Science, Innovation & Development Committee, a Human Capital & ESG Committee and an Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee. The Sandoz Board of Directors will start preparatory work from June onwards and will be effective following the planned spin-off of Sandoz in the second half of 2023, subject to Novartis Board of Directors and shareholder approval. The new board members are:

Dr. Karen J. Huebscher, non-executive board member in companies, institutions and former CEO of Solvias Group, a Swiss contract research firm, which she led between 2014 and 2021. Before joining Solvias Group, Karen held various senior leadership roles at Novartis, including global head investor relations from 2000 to 2006, head M&A and Executive Committee member, as well as site head for the Vaccines & Diagnostics division between 2006 and 2011. Karen holds a PhD in Natural Sciences from ETH Zurich, and an MBA from IMD, both in Switzerland. Since 2012, she serves as board member and currently as chair of the Audit Committee of Tecan Group, a Swiss listed company. She is also a board member at BBI Solutions, a UK based diagnostic reagents and a Novo…