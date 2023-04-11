New spinal cord stimulation clinical trial gives hope for people living with spi… – Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The first patient was enrolled in a new nationwide study at the Neuro Recovery Clinic at Marquette University to investigate whether non-invasive spinal cord stimulation will give patients significantly more use of their upper body, including their arms, hands, and fingers. The ASPIRE™ clinical trial will test ExaStim® Therapy to test whether non-invasive spinal cord neuromodulation therapy can increase the quality of life for people living with a spinal cord injury.

ANEUVO® also has a partnership with Neuroworx of Salt Lake City, which enrolled its first patient in the ASPIRE study last month. And three additional clinics are poised to welcome their first patients in the ASPIRE study next month. TRYAbility, Mt. Sinai Hospital, and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Harvard) will be among the first of up to 14 sites across the U.S. participating in the ANEUVO ASPIRE Clinical Trial.

“Making life better for people living with spinal cord injuries is the motivating force behind ANEUVO’s work. To partner with many of the nation’s leading spinal cord injury research and rehabilitation facilities to bring patients hope and the latest advances in spinal therapies is another step in realizing our mission,” said Katie Velez, VP of Global Marketing and Strategy for ANEUVO.

ASPIRE stands for Assessing non-invasive spinal Stimulation and PT/OT for motor Improvement Response with ExaStim. The study is a randomized, prospective, multicenter clinical study designed to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the ExaStim neuromodulation system. ANEUVO developed ExaStim Therapy to treat chronic injuries and conditions not curable through traditional pharmaceutical approaches.

The ExaStim neuromodulation system is a transcutaneous stimulation device, meaning nothing penetrates the skin. It uses electric impulses to stimulate the spinal cord to send messages to the patient’s upper body. And because it uses multiple…