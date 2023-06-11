New stamp honours Nellie Cournoyea, the first Indigenous woman to lead a provinc… – Press Release

Cournoyea fought for Indigenous self-determination while leading numerous organizations, including the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and the Committee for Original Peoples’ Entitlement.

This news release is also available to read in Inuinnaqtun and Sallirmiutun.

ULUKHAKTOK, NT, June 11, 2023 /CNW/ – Last night, Canada Post unveiled a stamp honouring the life and work of Nellie Cournoyea, at a community event in Ulukhaktok.

Champion of her people – the Inuvialuit of Canada’s western Arctic – Nellie Cournoyea is known for the unwavering vision, work ethic and heart that have guided her fight for Indigenous self-determination and Inuit empowerment. She became the first Indigenous woman, and second woman, to head a provincial or territorial government in Canada, as Premier of the Northwest Territories (1991-95).

This stamp is one of three Indigenous Leaders stamps that will be released on June 21. The set is the second in Canada Post’s multi-year Indigenous Leaders series.

The life and legacy of Nellie Cournoyea

Nellie Cournoyea was born in Aklavik, Northwest Territories. Her father was a trapper and immigrant from Norway; her mother, an Inuvialuit (or Inupiaq) woman from Herschel Island, Yukon.

Cournoyea grew up living a traditional lifestyle, completing most of her education by correspondence courses sent to her family’s bush camp. She embarked on a career in radio and, later, as a land claims fieldworker.

As co-founder of the Committee for Original Peoples’ Entitlement, she helped negotiate the ground-breaking Inuvialuit Final Agreement, which included a land settlement of more than 90,000 square kilometres.

Cournoyea was elected to the legislature in 1979 and held many ministerial portfolios prior to her selection as Premier. She played a significant role in the discussions leading to the creation of Nunavut and, after leaving office, headed the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation for 20 years.

An Officer of the Order of Canada, Cournoyea is now in her 80s and…