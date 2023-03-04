New STELARA® (ustekinumab) Long-Term Data Support its Established Safety Profile… – Press Release

Final cumulative pooled IBD safety data support the longstanding safety profile of STELARA across all IBD approved indications

Additional long term extension data demonstrate more than half of STELARA-treated patients with ulcerative colitis achieved clinical remission, clinical response, and/or demonstrated endoscopic improvement at four years

SPRING HOUSE, Pa., March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced final pooled long-term safety results for STELARA® (ustekinumab) through five years in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease (CD) and four years in adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as final four-year clinical and endoscopic outcomes from the UNIFI long-term extension (LTE) study evaluating the efficacy of STELARA for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active UC.1,2 These data are a part of Janssen’s 22 oral and poster presentations at the 18th Congress of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization (ECCO), taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 1-4.

“These data reinforce the known efficacy and safety profile of STELARA, and demonstrate it can be an effective long-term treatment option for patients living with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis,” said UNIFI study author Waqqas Afif, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Experimental Medicine and Division of Gastroenterology at McGill University Health Centre in Montreal, Canada.a “Importantly, clinical and endoscopic outcomes reinforce the durable efficacy of STELARA, as we remain committed to developing therapies that provide patients with lasting remission.”

Final STELARA long-term pooled safety analysis (Oral presentation OP39):1

A final pooled safety analysis of six Phase 2/3 IBD studies included 2,575 patients treated with STELARA and a total of 4,826 patient-years (PY) of follow-up.