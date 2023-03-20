New Survey: 49% of Consumers Optimistic About Their Financial Futures – Press Release

Affinity Federal Credit Union’s Wellbeing and Your Wallet Index surveys consumers in the Mid-Atlantic region on financial wellbeing and related concerns

Affinity Federal Credit Union (“Affinity”) released findings from the debut installment of its Wellbeing and Your Wallet Index. The Index captures consumer sentiment around their overall financial wellbeing, a cornerstone of the culture within Affinity’s community, and analyzes results from a 42-question survey completed by 3,001 individuals in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The survey, which was completed in Dec. 2022, addressed key financial wellbeing concerns impacting consumers, including addressing mounting inflation concerns on everyday spending and budgeting and access to financial education and resources.

Key findings include:

Despite ongoing headwinds, consumers’ financial optimism is high. Forty-nine percent of respondents indicated they are optimistic about their financial futures, with Generation Z reporting the highest levels of optimism (59%). The data showcases resilience among consumers despite ongoing headwinds of inflation, economic pullback concerns and market volatility.

The majority of older generation respondents feel well-prepared for financial emergencies. Fifty-four percent felt confident in their ability to handle the cost of an emergency situation, with older generations statistically more confident in their ability to handle such situations (78% of the Silent Generation and 61% of Baby Boomers). Conversely, only 42% of Generation Z respondents felt confident in their ability to handle an emergency situation.

Financial concerns continue to be a significant contributor to stress levels, particularly for younger generations. Over half (51%) of respondents feel finances are a significant source of stress, with Millennials (64%) and Gen Z (61%) respondents reporting financial stress at a higher rate. More specifically, 29% of respondents reported concern about…