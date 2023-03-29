New Workhuman-Gallup Study Finds Employee Recognition Can Help Businesses Gain O… – Press Release

Gallup and Workhuman also found that increasing recognition can significantly decrease safety incidents and absenteeism.

Workhuman and Gallup released their latest report, From Praise to Profits: The Business Case for Recognition at Work, which reveals employee recognition is a powerful tool leaders have to drive engagement and performance. In a large-scale analysis across hundreds of organizations and thousands of teams across the globe, Gallup and Workhuman found if a business of 10,000 doubled the number of employees who receive recognition or praise for their work in the last week, they can realize a 9% increase in productivity, a 22% decrease in safety incidents and a 22% decrease in absenteeism.

Furthermore, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data for an organization with 10,000 workers, Gallup estimates this results in almost $92 million in gained productivity alone. The analysis also found organizations can experience $2.8 million saved due to decreased workplace safety incidents and over $3.2 million saved due to fewer unscheduled absences. Despite these results, the powerful potential of employee recognition remains an untapped resource for many organizations.

Employees that feel frequently recognized drive improvements to several interrelated and compounding business outcomes. Despite this, results can be considered within a broader context of all business outcomes and clearly have a large impact on all three facets as well as an organization’s bottom line. However, it is important to note that the results cannot be added together to create a total savings amount because safety, absenteeism and productivity influence each other.

Dollarized results for increased productivity, reduced safety incidents and reduced absenteeism are broken out by major industries. While all sectors show a positive gain, a technology company of 10,000 workers could realize $155 million from a 9% gain in productivity. Hospitals show the largest savings for a…