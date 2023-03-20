NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. THROUGH ITS BANK SUBSIDIARY, FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A… – Press Release

TRANSACTION INCLUDES $34 BILLION OF DEPOSITS, $13 BILLION IN LOANS, AND $25 BILLION IN CASH, AND IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EARNINGS PER SHARE AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE

DEAL DESIGNED TO ADD A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF LOW-COST DEPOSITS, GREATLY REDUCE OUR RELIANCE ON WHOLESALE BORROWINGS, INCREASE C&I LOANS, AND RESULT IN A MEANINGFULLY LOWER LOAN-TO-DEPOSIT RATIO

SIGNIFICANTLY ACCELERATES NEW FLAGSTAR BANK’S TRANSFORMATION TO A HIGH-PERFORMING COMMERCIAL BANK

TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE SIGNATURE’S DIGITAL BANKING OR CRYPTO DEPOSITS OR ITS FUND BANKING BUSINESS

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB (the “Company”) today announced that its bank subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”) has acquired certain assets and assumed certain liabilities of Signature Bridge Bank (“Signature”) from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”). All regulatory approvals, including approval from the OCC, have been obtained, and the transaction has closed.

The Bank acquired only certain financially and strategically complementary parts of Signature that are intended to enhance our future growth. Under terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement (the “Agreement”) with the FDIC, the Bank:

Purchased assets of approximately $38 billion , including cash totaling approximately $25 billion and approximately $13 billion in loans. Included in the $25 billion of cash is $2.7 billion arising from a discounted bid to net asset value.

, including cash totaling approximately and approximately in loans. Included in the of cash is arising from a discounted bid to net asset value. Assumed liabilities approximating $36 billion , including deposits of approximately $34 billion and other liabilities of approximately $2 billion .

, including deposits of approximately and other liabilities of approximately . The Company is working on an agreement to sub-service the legacy Signature multi-family, commercial real estate (“CRE”), and other loans it did not acquire.

Also included in the transaction is Signature’s wealth-management and broker-dealer business.

The deal includes all of legacy Signature’s core bank deposit relationships, including…