New Zealand 11-12 South Africa: Springboks win file fourth Rugby World Cup title

South Africa won each of their knockout games by a single point

New Zealand: (6) 11 Tries: B Barrett Pens: Mo’unga 2 South Africa: (12) 12 Pens: Pollard 4

South Africa clinched a record fourth Rugby World Cup title by doing just enough to deny 14-man New Zealand and retain their crown in a helter-skelter final in Paris.

The Springboks seemed to have control when, with Handre Pollard’s dead-eyed goalkicking having already given them a 9-3 lead, Sam Cane caught Jesse Kriel high in the 27th minute.

The New Zealand captain was shown a red card on review and another Pollard penalty left the All Blacks a man down, nine points behind and in deep trouble.

But New Zealand rallied, rode their luck and dragged themselves back into the game. Richie Mo’unga kicked a penalty before the break and Beauden Barrett scooped up a loose ball and slid in after the interval to cut South Africa’s lead to 12-11.

Both teams pushed for a decisive score in an enthralling, lactic-drenched final quarter, but neither…