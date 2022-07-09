New Zealand 12-23 Eire: Irish declare historic win over 14-man All Blacks

Andrew Porter scored a try in either half as Ireland led throughout

New Zealand (7) 12 Tries: B Barrett, Jordan Con: B Barrett Ireland (10) 23 Tries: Porter 2 Cons: Sexton 2 Pens: Sexton 3

Ireland emerged victorious from a chaotic game to claim their first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand and level their three-match series.

The All Blacks were permanently reduced to 14 men when Angus Ta’avao was shown red on 31 minutes in a bizarrely undisciplined first half in Dunedin.

Andrew Porter scored a try in each half for the visitors, who led throughout.

The series will be decided in next week’s winner-takes-all meeting in Wellington.

Having never beaten New Zealand before 2016, Ireland have now won four of the last seven meetings between the sides – with their latest victory arguably the most emphatic example of the strides taken under Andy Farrell.

Their cause was aided by a violently off-colour New Zealand, whose disciplinary problems saw them twice temporarily reduced to 13 men in the…