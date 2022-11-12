New Zealand 34-31 England: Black Ferns win World Cup with dramatic victory

The Black Ferns inflicted England’s most recent defeat before the Rugby World Cup final with a victory in San Diego in July 2019

New Zealand: (19) 34 Tries: Ponsonby, Leti-I’iga 2, Rule, Fluhler, Murray; Cons: Holmes 2 England: (26) 31 Tries: Kildunne, Cokayne 3, M Packer; Cons: Scarratt 3

England’s winning streak came to an end in the most important game of all as New Zealand won the World Cup for a sixth time on a historic night for women’s rugby at Eden Park.

In what has to be one of the most dramatic World Cup finals of all time, the Red Roses went down to 14 players when Lydia Thompson was shown a red card in the 18th minute and led for most of the game.

England had lost four previous finals to New Zealand and their hearts were broken once again as Ayesha Leti-I’iga’s try regained a three-point lead for the hosts with nine minutes remaining.

The Red Roses had a chance at victory with one last line-out – their most potent weapon all tournament – with the clock in the red but lost their…