New Zealand: Auckland braces for extra heavy rains after lethal floods

New Zealand authorities warned Monday that the situation in flood-hit Auckland was likely to worsen after “unprecedented” rainfall brought devastating floods that have killed at least four people and forced hundreds to evacuate in the country’s largest city.

On Monday, New Zealand’s weather authority issued a red heavy rain warning – the highest level reserved for extreme weather events – for Auckland and the nearby Northland region for the coming days.

“Tuesday is the day we are most concerned about,” the MetService told CNN. “We are really concerned for the areas north of Auckland. They seem to bear the brunt of the next heavy rainfall event.”

Luis Fernandes, a meteorologist at the MetService, said the heavy rainfall would also put Auckland at risk of land slips, which are similar to…