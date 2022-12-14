New Zealand bans tobacco gross sales for subsequent technology





CNN

—



New Zealand passed a historic anti-smoking bill in Parliament on Tuesday, banning the sale of tobacco to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009.

The ban is aimed at preventing future generations from taking up smoking and is part of a wider government push to make the country “smoke free” by 2025.

The new law will also slash the number of retailers licensed to sell tobacco, from 6,000 to 600 by the end of 2023.

Violations of the new law are punishable by fines of up to NZ$150,000 (about $96,000).

“Thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives and the health system will be $5 billion better off from not needing to treat the illnesses caused by smoking, such as numerous types of cancer, heart attacks, strokes, amputations,” Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said in a statement.

Smoking rates in New Zealand – already…