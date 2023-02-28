New Zealand beat England following certainly one of all-time nice finishes

England 435-8 dec (Brook 186, Root 153*; Henry 4-100) & 256 (Root 95, Wagner 4-62) New Zealand 209 (Southee 73) & 483 (Williamson 132, Leach 5-157) New Zealand win by 1 run Scorecard

England lost to New Zealand by one run in one of the all-time great finishes to the second Test in Wellington.

On a barely believable final day at the Basin Reserve, last man James Anderson was caught down the leg side off Neil Wagner when England needed two to win.

Anderson had joined number 10 Jack Leach with seven required, after Leach had added 36 for the ninth wicket with Ben Foakes.

After Anderson fended off a vicious bouncer from Wagner, he sensationally clubbed the next ball for four.

Leach saw off an over from Tim Southee, leaving the stage set for Anderson, but Wagner’s fourth wicket drew a deafening roar from the Basin Reserve crowd.

Needing 258 to win the match and series, England calamitously slipped to 80-5, then after a stand of 121 between Joe Root and Ben Stokes, experienced another collapse…