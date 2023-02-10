New Zealand braces for its most intense tropical cyclone for the reason that Nineties





New Zealand is bracing for its most intense tropical cyclone since the 1990s. Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is heading toward the North Island just two weeks after the area was hit with record flooding.

On January 27th, 240 mm (9.44 inches) of rain fell in Auckland, the country’s largest city. That marked the most rainfall the city had ever seen in a day, and it was the equivalent of their entire summer’s worth of rain.

Now, a new threat is set to bring ferocious winds and devastating rains to Auckland and the North Island.

The New Zealand MetService is forecasting that Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is likely to impact the northern parts of New Zealand on Sunday and continue through Tuesday.

“Those areas that are already vulnerable following last week’s weather are expected to see more rain, strong wind, heavy swells and coastal inundation which…