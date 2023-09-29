New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to overlook World Cup opener towards England

Kane Williamson will miss New Zealand’s 50-over World Cup opener against England on 5 October as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.
The Black Caps’ one-day international and T20 captain, 33, has not played since tearing cruciate ligaments at the Indian Premier League in April.
New Zealand cricket say Williamson will play as a batter in a warm-up game against Pakistan on Friday.
He will then look to bat and field in a final warm-up against South Africa.
“Right from the start we’ve taken a long-term view on Kane’s return to play,” said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.
“His recovery is tracking well and it’s now a matter of making sure he can cope with the rigours and intensity of international cricket.
“We’ll continue to take a day by day approach to Kane’s rehabilitation and certainly won’t be putting any pressure on him to return before he is ready.”
Williamson has played 161 ODIs, scoring 6,554…