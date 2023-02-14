New Zealand declares nationwide emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle kilos North Island





CNN

New Zealand declared a National State of Emergency on Tuesday for the third time in its history as Cyclone Gabrielle pounded the North Island with wind and rain, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes.

Winds gusts of over 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour) were recorded along the coast, with waves close to 11 meters (36 feet) high off the Bay of Islands, according to the New Zealand Meteorological Service.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the full scale of the disaster only became apparent as the country woke Tuesday.

“With an event of the size and the scale that we have seen in the last 24 hours, what we have to do is make sure that we’re dealing with the most pressing needs across the country as quickly as we can,” he told reporters.

The cyclone is the second significant…