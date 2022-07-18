New Zealand ease to Twenty20 win over Eire at Stormont

Dane Cleaver attempts to run out Curtis Campher

First Twenty20 international, Stormont: New Zealand 173-8 (20 overs): Phillips 69*, Neesham 29, Guptill 24; Little 4-35, Adair 2-49 Ireland 142 all out (18.2 overs) Campher 29, Adair 25; Ferguson 4-14, Neesham 2-19, Santner 2-36 New Zealand won by 31 runs Scorecard

New Zealand beat Ireland by 31 runs in the first of three Twenty20 internationals between the sides.

Batting first, the tourists made 173-8, with Glenn Phillips top-scoring with 69 not out and Josh Little taking 4-35.

Ireland fell well short of their target despite Curtis Campher’s 29, all out with 10 balls remaining, Lockie Ferguson impressing with 4-14.

New Zealand beat Ireland 3-0 in their recent one-day series and the sides meet in two more T20 games this week.

The teams will face each other again at Stormont on Wednesday and Friday, with Ireland still looking for a first ever win over New Zealand.

Ireland won the toss and elected to field, a call which seemed a solid one from captain…