New Zealand floods: Three lifeless, one lacking after torrential rain

Three people have died and at least one person is missing as a result of torrential rain that has caused major flooding and numerous evacuations in New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Saturday.

“The loss of life underscores just the sheer scale of this weather event and how quickly it turned tragic,” Hipkins said in a press briefing after meeting with emergency services and surveying the damage in Auckland. “It’s clear that it’s going to be a big cleanup job.”

He had traveled to Whenuapai, north of Auckland, to visit affected communities, CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand reported Saturday.

“This is an unprecedented event,” Hipkins, who was only sworn into office this week, wrote on Twitter. “We will get as much support to you as we can.”

Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, has been badly hit by heavy rain and…